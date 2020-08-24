MOSES LAKE - Small businesses and community organizations in Moses Lake impacted by COVID-19 can apply for federal CARES funding provided by the city of Moses Lake.
The city had allocated a total of $50,000 in grant funding available for businesses or community organizations with no more than 10 full time employees. Grants are available up to $5,000 in most cases.
The Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce is accepting grant applications on the city’s behalf, with the assistance of the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
The application deadline is Sept. 30.
Grant applications and more information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3b576O5
