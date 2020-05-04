MOSES LAKE - Officials with the Grant County Conservation District (GCCD) say the fish nets will be out in hopes of capturing up to 1,500 pounds of fish this week.
The catch won’t be converted to cash, but will be used to study the lake’s invasive carp population. Researchers with the conservation district say carp are the key contributors to toxic algae blooms on the lake and it’s critical that they be studied and removed to curtail bloom activity. The Moses Lake Watershed Council and GCCD reports that Moses Lake retains a large amount of phosphorus within the sediments along the lake bottom, which is one of the main components needed by blue-green algae to grow.
The presence of such a large quantity of phosphorus means that when the sediment is disturbed, phosphorus is released and is absorbed by blue-green algae. Carp are known to disturb lake bottoms and are therefore a catalyst in contributing to the blooms. The fishing of the carp will take place over the course of three days sometime between May 4 and May 10.
After the carp are harvested, they will be studied in terms of how they directly affect the phosphorus cycle within the lake. The netting will also provide a more accurate age model and sex distribution that can be applied to assist in the management of the lake in the future. Officials believe there are over 250,000 carp in Moses Lake.
The caught carp will eventually be taken to a landfill were they will be disposed of.
They commercially netted tons of carp in the 50's. I'm not sure why they stopped but bet it had something to do with some government regulation. Maybe in endangered turtle or something.
Can someone please tell us why, a private business can release a virtually unlimited supply of phosphorus into the north end of the lake. And, that this has been happening for many, many years. AND why, does no-one even acknowledge it's been happening. Officials in Moses Lake, Grant Co and state Fish and Wildlife know yet it seems are held captive by some "good ole boy " agreements made decades ago. The general public, it seems, knows nuthing of this business ot it's practices.
What in God's name are you talking about?? NOBODY is dumping an unlimited supply of phosphorus in the North of the lake since P is extremely expensive.. Care to acknowledge what your talking about??
You all KNEW i would show up on this article ! Put red lipstick on them and ship them to China. They eat anything. They actually beat dogs and young wolves to death before they dress them out-- they say this makes them taste better--- no b.s.
Don't these Idiots know we are in a health Panda-demonic and everyone is about to die and what are they doing?? they are out FISHING?? What is wrong with these people.. The governerd just got done saying how fishing in the middle of the lake COULD cause the spread of this horrible horrible disease and we all needed to stay home pretty much indefinitely because they don't know when they will EVER find a cure .. And these guys are out fishing..
And then they are taking almost of a ton of fish to the landfill to be buried instead of discing them into a field.. Brain surgeons I tell you but they are Government employees coming up with this GREAT plan so you will probably see the net in the boats holding the wheel and the Government employee yelling at the fish telling them to keep social distancing before the invisible enemy gets them and they all die. That's the hook line and sinker of this story..
Thank you, Grant County PUD Hydro electric operators at Wanapum and Priest Rapids Dam during this crisis keeping the lights on. Yes good job on carp removal also
And since we are offering off topic thanks.. Thank you NORAD for allowing Santa Claus air space to deliver all the good boys and girls their presents.. Also Thanks Norad for keeping track of the UFO potential landing sites..
This can't be, fishing is illegal says Inslee.
