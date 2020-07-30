LEAVENWORTH - On Thursday, the school district that occupies Leavenworth announced that it will offer online-only education this fall. The Cascade School District stated that it received direction from the Chelan Douglas Health District to stay online this fall. Educators say their approach to online education this fall will be improved over what was offered in the spring.
Some changes include:
- Teachers will have the opportunity to work from their classrooms
- Daily attendance will be taken, so there will be daily contact with every child
- Grading will occur as in a normal school year
- We are starting a partnership with YMCA to offer child care
- Small groups of up to five students may be able to come onsite (priority goes to students who need special services)
- We are planning to open libraries, probably by appointment
- Consolidating learning management systems to Seesaw (grades K-2) and Canvas (grades 3-12)
(1) comment
Good, now save me some money in this district by cutting teachers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.