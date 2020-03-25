SEATTLE - Cashmere standout guard Hailey Van Lith was voted The Associated Press Washington state high school basketball Player of the Year.
Van Lith was an unanimous selection in the voting conducted by sports writers and editors from around the state. Van Lith heads to Louisville next season as one of the most decorated players in the state’s history. Van Lith capped her high school career averaging 34 points and 10 rebounds per game for Cashmere, which finished second in the 1A state championship.
Van Lith was also named MaxPreps Player of the Year in Washington
Odessa Senior Ryan Moffett was named player of the year for 1B boys' basketball. Moffett became the state’s all-time leading scorer this season and led Odessa to a state title this year.
