MATTAWA - Ground has been broken on a new car wash in the small town of Mattawa in south Grant County.
The Tri-Cities-based chain plans to open the automated car wash by the end of February at the earliest, depending on the weather.
The new Castle wash will open across the street from the Port of Mattawa building in the Taylor Orchards business park. The wash will be the first business going into the park; the park is designed to attract new business development.
Castle Car Wash Owner John Dreher spoke to iFIBER ONE News about why he wanted to erect a car wash in the small farming town.
“I believe Mattawa is an up-and-coming area. I’ve been looking at building here for awhile.”
Castle Car Wash has a successful track record in small towns. In 2019, Castle Car Wash set up shop in Quincy and shortly before that, opened a location in Ephrata.
Dreher believes his Mattawa car wash will be a success as well.