ELLENSBURG - On Sunday, an Ellensburg man with a history of sex violations involving minors was tracked down and arrested by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
25-year-old Daeshawn Thomas was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas was booked into jail on four counts of third degree child rape, extortion, unlawful position of a firearm, child pornography, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Detectives believe Thomas has victimized more children and adolescents in the area than law enforcement currently knows about.
Thomas also had an arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections when he was apprehended
There is a special place in Hell for people who harm children.
Is he an illegal alien?
My question is how the heck was it even possible for this person with such a huge wrap sheet even able to be out on the street? In my opinion after the first or for sure second offense related to sex crimes shouldn’t be able to be released
That's what they are doing in liberal counties, releasing inmates. They don't care about the victims
Great job, cops. One less pedo on the streets.
