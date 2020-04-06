5:16 P.M. UPDATE:
After Monday's publication of an iFIBER ONE News story about an evasive fugitive, the U.S. Marshal along the Adams County Sheriff's Office captured Timothy Riggins in Othello in the afternoon. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner says the U.S. Marshal's Office contacted his deputies to assist as backup in bringing Riggins in after finding him at a home in Othello's westside. Riggins was arrested at a home in the 600 block of Andes Rd at around 1:30 p.m. Sheriff Wagner says Riggins peacefully surrendered.
EPHRATA - Authorities appear to be pulling out all the stops to find an armed-and-dangerous fugitive who was arrested after he was found hiding in a washing machine in a Moses Lake home in 2019.
Fugitive recovery agents with Pacific Northwest Court and Recovery Services say 31-year-old Timothy Riggins has been on the run since posting bail after being charged with armed robbery and possession of an explosive device in Grant County in November of 2019. Riggins has also skipped out on his court hearings.
A short time after his arrest in Grant County, a judge issued $100,000 bail for Riggins but was later reduced to $50,000. Someone close to Timothy used their home as collateral to help Riggins post bail.
Riggins also recently evaded U.S. Marshals in Yakima.
Fugitive recovery agents say Riggins is believed to be armed and dangerous and has expressed that he “wants to go out with a bang.” Riggins is believed to be in Yakima, Wenatchee, Ephrata, and/or Moses Lake.
Fugitive recovery agents say Riggins is suffering from a respiratory infection and is believed to have friends or family posing as patients with the same ailment going to hospitals for him in an attempt to gain access to the medication needed to treat his ailment.
Riggins is 150 lbs, is 5’6” with blue eyes and black hair. Riggins is believed to be affiliated with the Nortenos gang.
If you think you saw Riggins, contact PNW Court and Recovery Services at 509-316-9110. PNW Court and Recovery Services is offering a $750 reward for anyone with a tip that leads to his capture.
Bet he never expected the police to look in a washing machine for him. I wonder if any family members are going to be stupid enough to go out on a limb for him again.....
