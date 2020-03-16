MOSES LAKE - Students at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center pitched in to help with medical expenses for Moses Lake police K9 Chief.
The students on Monday morning presented officer Nick Stewart and Chief with checks totaling nearly $1,000.
Former Moses Lake police Chief Dave Ruffin, currently an instructor for the CB Tech Criminal Justice program, said it was the student’s idea to raise money for the K9 program and students in various CB Tech programs pitched in.
K9 Chief continues to recover and had his stitches removed on Friday. The dog’s broken jaw will take some time to heal and Chief is due for a checkup at the WSU Veterinary hospital in five to six weeks.
The GoFundMe page created to help with medical expenses and possible retraining of Chief has raised more than $37,000. The police department has also received a number of cash donations.
