Thanks to the Columbia Basin Foundation, the Grant County community is taking care of its local seniors who lack much needed transportation. In part, it’s also because of a partnership between CBF, Microsoft, and the McKay Foundation. Recently, CBF announced that it reached its $50,000, half of those funds will be used to purchase a large transport shuttle that will give long-term care seniors at McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center a lift to their essential errands.
"This fundraising campaign started in August, so thank you to those who have believed in us and our mission," said CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak.
Thanks to donations from various community members, Northwest Farm Credit Services, and Confluence Health, Bus Bucks was halfway to the $50,000 fundraising benchmark; and that’s when Microsoft stepped in. Recently, the Seattle-based tech company contributed $25,000 to the McKay Foundation fund.
“I definitely need to give a shout out to all the community support we have received,” said McKay Administrator Erica Gaertner. “I have been in and out of this building in different work capacities over the last 10 years, and the people of Soap Lake have been right there cheering us on. But in the past few months, we have really leaned on that support, and it has been there every step of the way,” she added.
The McKay Foundation can now check the bus from its official wish list. Other items on McKay’s wish list include a new sign, window shades for residential rooms, BBQ/outdoor area upgrade, and a food cart.
Charitable gifts can be mailed to the Columbia Basin Foundation at 234 First Ave. NW, Suite B, Ephrata, WA 98823. Monetary donations can also be submitted online at columbiabasinfoundation.org.
Additionally, CBF announced that the CARES Act is providing increased tax incentives for charitable giving allowing a person to donate and save on taxes. This above-the-line deduction is simple and can help non-profits. It allows people who take the standard deduction-which is $12,400-for single filers and $24,800 for married-filing-jointly in 2020-to claim a deduction of up to $300 in donations. CBF is asking that you consider donating $300 to the Columbia Basin Foundation this holiday season while benefiting from the tax incentive. Donations can be designated to one of 136 funds or to the CBF general operating fund.
(0) comments
