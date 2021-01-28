ROYAL CITY - The Columbia Basin Health Association has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 3.
The clinic is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 117 Camelia St. NW. Those eligible for the vaccine include anyone age 65 and older or people 50 and over living in a multigenerational household. Health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff and other workers in health settings are also eligible.
To make an appointment, call or text 509-488-5256. Residents do not need to be a patient of CBHA to schedule an appointment.
Residents that are unable to travel to Royal City for the clinic and would like to be placed on a waiting list at the Othello, Connell or Mattawa clinics can call the phone number listed above.
For more information, visit www.cbha.org/COVID19Vaccine.