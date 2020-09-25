EAST WENATCHEE - The Centers for Disease Control has arrived to assist the Chelan-Douglas Health District in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The gain a better understanding of how COVID-19 is affecting the local community, the CDC team will be interviewing a cross section of community members and groups starting Friday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 28, 2020,” health district officials stated. “To accomplish this work, the CDC will be working closely with local community outreach workers and students from the Wenatchee Valley College to conduct phone and door-to-door surveys.
CDC experts will present their findings and recommendations to community organizations and partners following their work in north central Washington.
The health district is asking for cooperating from the community by answering the door or phone when a member of the CDC team calls, in an effort to have an accurate sample. Team members can be identified by either a green or orange fluorescent-colored vest and a “CDHD VOLUNTEER” badge.
Identifying anti-mask traitors for assignment to re-education camps, where they will mine silica for solar panels.
Funny reply
