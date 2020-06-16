QUINCY - Anyone driving through Quincy on Monday night likely noticed a large police presence. Recent trends of dangerous driving led to Central Basin Target Zero holding high visibility emphasis patrols.
“Due to COVID-19 and the health, safety and well-being of our participating officers, as well as the driving public, the Central Basin Traffic Safety Task Force/Target Zero has held off on high visibility emphasis patrols over the last several months, stated Target Zero manager Alison Mitchell. “However, due to recent trends in behaviors that are being seen on our roadways, the Task Force decide that our communities are in desperate need of additional enforcement and driver education on dangerous driving behaviors.”
Monday’s district driving emphasis patrols included law enforcement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, including the Traffic Safety Team, Quincy and Soap Lake police departments, and the Washington State Patrols. The emphasis patrols were funded by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and Target Zero.
“It is great to see law enforcement working together to create a safer community through traffic enforcement and education,” Quincy police Chief Kieth Siebert stated. “It is my hope we all drive a little safer.”
A total of 86 drivers were stopped during the four hours of extra patrols. Use of an electronic device and not wearing a seat belt were the most common reasons for traffic stops. Those also happen to be the top two factors in fatal crashes in Grant County.
“Though most do drive safely within our communities, we are really concerned about the ones that are choosing to drive dangerously putting everyone at risk,” Mitchell added. “ With emphasis patrols being rescheduled due to COVID-19, plan on seeing many more emphasis patrols like this one throughout Grant, Adams, Lincoln and Ferry counties on the coming months.”
Traffic infractions issued Monday include use of an electronic device (35), dangerously distracted (1), no insurance (2), moving and nonmoving violations (6), no seat belt use (10), equipment violations (3), and failure to obey a traffic signal (1). More than 40 drivers were also given warnings for various violations.
(1) comment
Is can anyone explain why tailgating (following too closely) is basically become the social norm? While i am sure it is still illegal, Why has it ceased to be enforced. I have been a licensed driver for 40 years in this state and, like everyone who has driven that long, we have seen some real negative changes in driving habits especially aggressive driving. But tailgating is just the standard now. I am not talking about a little too close but I am talking about people following so close their headlights disappear behind the tailgate. I am not one to drive slow either. I travel 4 to 5 mph above posted limits basically all the time and it still happens. What can be done?
