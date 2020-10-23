MOSES LAKE - The Central Basin Target Zero task force is holding a food drive on Saturday, also National Food Day, at grocery stores across Grant County.
The traffic safety task force will be out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ephrata and Moses Lake Walmart, Akins Fresh Market in Quincy and Soap Lake, Quincy El Mercado and Royal City Harvest Foods.
“Caring about our communities is as simple as choosing to drive safely, but if people can care even more by sharing non-perishable food to their local food banks, too — that would be tremendous thing to do for those in need in our community,” Target Zero Manager Alison Mitchell stated. “Everyone deserves to drive on safe roadways, and to have a full belly.”
Items collected during the food drive will be donated to food banks in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Royal City. Food banks will have their trucks at each store location.
