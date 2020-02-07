ELLENSBURG - Test results for a suspected case of novel coronavirus in Kittitas County came back negative, according to the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The patient, a student at Central Washington University, is stable and is no longer under isolation. The student had recently traveled internationally to attend an event and became ill. He was seen at the CWU Student Medical And Counseling Clinic and went into voluntary isolation, according to the health department.
“We are thrilled that the CWU student is feeling well, that the test results returned negative, and our community partners worked so closely with us,” stated Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “A negative test result is a reminder that public health will continue to respect the balance of preventing spread of disease with limiting a person’s freedom of movement.”
The Kittitas County Public Health Department did not indicate what illness the student had, but did provide tips to prevent the spread of the flu in a press release Friday morning.
As of Thursday, a total of 24 people in Washington state have been tested for coronavirus, with just one positive case, according to the state Department of Health.
The current risk of novel coronavirus to the general public remains low in the U.S. and Washington state.
