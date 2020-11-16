OTHELLO - An Othello man is in jail after reportedly leading police on a police through two counties overnight.
Emmanuel Ayala, 36, was reportedly in a pursuit with Connell police that entered into Adams County just before midnight on Sunday, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies continued to chase Ayala for about nine miles through Adams County. At one point, deputies say Ayala was able to maneuver around spike strips.
The chase came to an end in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road, near Othello, where Ayala was taken into custody after a short food chase.
Ayala was booked into Franklin County Jail for felony eluding and reckless driving and could also face eluding charges in Adams County.
(1) comment
Dang...I know people are stressed because of the Virus. Try K.I.S.S.
