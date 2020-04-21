After receiving a warning from Governor Inslee’s office last week, Chelan and Douglas counties have rescinded their ordinances allowing residential construction to continue on pre-existing home sales during the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, both counties are allowing construction to continue on homes that need to be sealed to preserve the structural integrity of the buildings. Chelan County commissioner say contractors have until April 27 to secure their sites and Douglas County gave the same order to contractors with a deadline of noon on April 22.
Chelan County Commissioners wrote back to the governor’s office and asked the following questions:
1.) Does homelessness or displacement mean that a family has to be living on the street now or in the immediate future or does that extend to individuals or families forced to move into another’s home for shelter because they no longer have a residence of their own?
2.) Does homelessness or displacement apply to families living in a temporary housing situation that because of delay in constructions has created a financial burden that they are no longer able to cover existing construction loan obligations or rent?
3.) Does homelessness or displacement apply to families that have been forced to live in RVs for longer than County codes permit, while awaiting construction on the few remaining segments of their new home?
Chelan County Commissioners asked for a prompt response to the previous questions. However, during a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Inslee mentioned the idea of reactivating residential soon as long as construction workers adhere to certain health protocols.
