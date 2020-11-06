EAST WENATCHEE - Coronavirus cases in Chelan and Douglas counties saw a prominent spike in coronavirus cases this week. On Thursday, the health district released the latest cases per 100,000 people figures. Last week, the case rate was 178.2 per 100,000. This week, the health district saw its biggest upswing with 240.4 cases per 100,000.
"You know, this was expected even at the State and National level. Unfortunately, our two counties are rising to that third wave which our Health Officer has repeatedly warned about. Moving into the Holidays, it's so important to keep in mind that the virus will spread much faster which is why folks need to be extra cautious about their behaviors and decisions to gather with non-household members, Farias told iFIBER ONE News.
"It's also worth noting that data shows the majority of the cases are carried by the 20-39 age group. This is the age group that have young children and parents that are likely more vulnerable, so we have double the burden or responsibility to make sure we care for our kids while also ensuring we are not putting our parents and grandparents at risk. It will be a tough Holiday season staying away from loved ones or limiting guests to Holiday gatherings, but there are options for doing it safely this year."
The Chelan-Douglas Health District releases its cases per 100,000 data every Thursday.
(2) comments
I don't understand why, everywhere I go people are wearing their masks. Hmmm
Ridiculous.
