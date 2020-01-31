WENATCHEE - Chelan County’s mountainous topography and fiery past likely makes it more susceptible to landslides. That’s why Chelan County’s public works department monitors the weather day-to-day, especially during the rainy months which typically span from November through March.
Chelan County Public Works Spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons told iFIBER ONE News that when a forecast calls for rain, crews monitor troublesome areas daily.
“During heavy rain events, they are actively driving the roads and canyons, looking for debris or mud on roadways,” FitzSimmons wrote to iFIBER ONE News.
FitzSimmons listed the following areas in Chelan County that may be prone to mudslides during a significant stretch of rain:
Burn scars: The Cougar Creek Fire was one of the largest wildfires in the state in 2018, burning more than 42,700 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The fire included the Ardenvoir/Mad River area, which is among those areas our Entiat District monitors.
Creeks: There are a few creeks that are susceptible to overflowing during heavy rain or snow events and during spring runoff. Some of those are Mission Creek (Cashmere), First Creek (Lake Chelan), Chumstick Creek (Leavenworth) and Stemilt Creek (Wenatchee).
Slide Ridge on South Lakeshore Road at Lake Chelan: Slide Ridge produces discharges of water, soil and rock material, occasionally following a heavy rain or runoff event. The county currently has a consultant under contract to design a structure that would mitigate the debris flows’ impact to South Lakeshore Road. We also have been awarded a grant to construct the structure.
Whispering Ridge Road on Wenatchee Heights: Whispering Ridge Road is being routinely monitored by Chelan County Public Works using surface monitoring points. A slow-moving slide on that slope was identified about three years ago. Most recently, there has been no substantial accelerated movement on the slope there.
This story comes after a landslide warning was issued for much of western Washington.
Various canyons that receive moderate to heavy rain may have rocks roll onto roads or mud debris flow onto the roadway. Public works crews ask that residents living in canyons or along these troublesome areas make sure natural drainways on their properties are free of debris. If residents see a culvert on county right-of-way that needs cleaning, they can visit Chelan County’s service request page on its website or give public works staff a call at 667-6415.
