WENATCHEE - Chelan County sheriff’s officials say an inmate has died.
Sheriff’s staff say the inmate was found on the floor, unable to move his legs, but still coherent. The inmate was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died. The jail isn’t releasing the date of the inmate’s death, but his demise occurred sometime between June 24, 2020 and August 12, 2020.
The inmate was a 69-year-old man from Leavenworth who was arrested during a domestic violence dispute on May 18, 2020. Police use of force was not applied during the arrest.
Prior to the inmate’s death, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Chelan County Regional Justice Center contacted the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) to provide an independent review of the investigation and the injuries from the subject.
A non-law enforcement community member from Chelan County was also assigned to the investigate team for transparency and oversight.
CBIT’s investigation is ongoing and the results will be public once it has been completed.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Chelan County Regional Justice Center were not able to provide further comment.
