WENATCHEE - On Wednesday, Columbia Legal Services released a statement on behalf of a minority advocacy group accusing some Chelan County leaders of misusing their authority to “hastily” open the local economy.
In addition, the group alleges that a portion of the local Latin community was excluded from the reopening process. According to Columbia Legal Services, the accusing party is the Immigrant and Latinx Solidary Group (ILSG) which is a group of community members from diverse backgrounds and professions who have direct contact with the local Latinx and migrant community. ‘Latinx’ is a person of Latin American origin or descent who identifies as gender-neutral or non-binary alternative to Latino or Latina.
Recently, ILSG has worked to promote Latinx voices in the Wenatchee Valley’s efforts to reopen. The legal group published that ILSG submitted a public records request to the Chelan Douglas Health District to investigate claiming that area leaders excluded the Latinx community from meaningful participation surround re-opening.
“The public records revealed a troubling and premature rush to reopen Chelan and Douglas counties, with pressure by local politicians, the county sheriff, and the District’s Board of Health. These local leaders ignored the expert advice of local health care professionals and were instead driven by the needs and wants of the local business community. For example, in emails between board of health members prompted by a local business, Barry Kling, former Health District Administrator, urges County Commissioner Kevin Overbay to ‘not use the Health district as a tool in [political] efforts.’ These efforts became so frequent that both the District Administrator and the Chair of the Board pleaded Board Members to stop forcing their personal agendas and to trust the health experts,” Columbia Legal Services stated in its press release.
ILSG also alleges that another email from June shows local government officials were attempting to justify excluding the local farm worker population from reopening discussions.
“In that email, the local Health District’s Health Officer explained that excluding farm worker housing from collected data made sense because ‘it isn’t Chelan County’s fault that there are a whole lot of migrant farmworkers entering congregate housing facilities right now.’”
According to members of the ILSG, “We hope that by raising these issues now, we can find ways to work together going forward to protect the health of every member of our community.”
(1) comment
So people with mental disorders should be included in the "re-opening" plan for Wenatchee businesses? What is going on Wenatchee! "A slow surrender to stupidity"
