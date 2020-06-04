With the public-school system going virtual, a local sheriff is worried about the lack of protection offered by school districts when something seems awry with a student at home.
All Washington public schools are required to report any domestic issues involving students whether it’s in the form of a physical sign or troubling details reported by the student.
On Thursday, a local law enforcement agency released statistics from its Spillman System that shows a 79% decline in Child Protective Services reports in Chelan and Douglas counties through May 31, 2020. The figure was compared to that same time period over the last three years.
“The 79% decrease in CPS referrals is extremely alarming as it is highly likely there are vulnerable children being victimized and traumatized going undetected in a much larger scale. That is deeply concerning to me as a Sheriff, citizen, parent and grandparent,” Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett told iFIBER ONE News.
iFIBER ONE News was informed by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office that CPS reports have fallen 32% in its jurisdictional boundary so far in 2020.
