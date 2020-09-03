WENATCHEE - Following the Aug. 25 Kenosha, Wisconsin protest shooting that killed two, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says he would support citizens arming themselves in public during political demonstrations, but only to a degree.
Armed with an AR-15 at the time of the shooting, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters who allegedly attempted to attack and disarm Rittenhouse during a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
In an alleged attempt to assist police and to protect public spaces in downtown Kenosha, Rittenhouse and other citizens armed themselves with firearms.
In June, a group of residents armed with assault-style rifles gathered in downtown Moses Lake after it was rumored that Antifa would appear during a Black Lives Matter protest. Unlike Kenosha, the public display in Moses Lake yielded peaceful results. Sheriff Burnet elaborated on what he meant.
“Under extreme scenarios yes, under non-extreme scenarios, I would discourage it,” Burnett told iFIBER ONE News. Burnett did not state whether Rittenhouse’s fatal shooting of protestors was justified or not, but he did say that “you don’t want to revoke a citizen’s right to defend themselves when someone is trying to attack them.”
Despite his statements, Burnett says if a person has an open-carry permit and is engaged with others in a hostile environment, it’s important to carefully assess if opening fire is lawful, even during the most extreme of circumstances.
As far as condoning assistance from armed citizens, something some Kenosha Police reportedly welcomed during the shooting protest, Burnett says a law enforcement agency needs to assess its resources are at that time before deciding if armed citizens would be helpful or a hindrance.
Alphabet guy - please look me up during the upcoming revolution. I have a few things I would like to show you.
Lots of anonymous comments questioning the intelligence of the sheriff.
The showing in Moses Lake was nothing short of spectacular. The whole downtown area was a huge tailgating party with grills and food, demonstrating nothing but pride and community support.
Nothing bad happened because no potential rioters were stupid enough to try their luck. No homes, businesses, or public property were vandalized or burned to the ground. None of our local police were assaulted.
Oh man. Gonna go make some popcorn!!! 🍿
What a dumb sheriff no other way to put it.
Yeh abc, sheriff's do dumb things like protect and defend the constitution of the USA and the citizens under their jurisdiction. They even protect ignorant loser's like you.
