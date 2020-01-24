BLEWETT PASS - A longtime volunteer firefighter in Chelan County died Thursday after snow slid off her roof and buried her.
Kimiko Nalle, 46, was found about 3:45 p.m. Thursday under snow at her home off Blewett Pass. Emergency crews were unable to revive her.
Nalle was an employee of the U.S. Forest Service for 26 years and a volunteer firefighter with Chelan County Fire District 6 for 17 years, according to a press release from Chelan County Fire District 3. She also served on Incident Management Teams and Fire Prevention Teams.
“Her loss is felt deeply by the fire and emergency service community,” officials stated.
Nalle is survived by her husband, Dave Nalle, the deputy chief and fire marshal for Chelan County Fire District 3 in Leavenworth.
Cards and letters of condolences may be sent to the Nalle family in care of Chelan County Fire District 3, 228 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, WA 98826. The Kimiko Nalle Memorial Fund as been established at Cashmere Valley Bank for anyone wishing to make a monetary donation.
