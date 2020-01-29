The Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy recently published its latest distributional analysis of the tax systems in all 50 states.
The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) is a non-profit, non-partisan tax policy organization.
The comprehensive report assess tax fairness by measuring effective state and local tax rates paid by all income groups.
According to the report, Washington state has the “most regressive” tax structure. Further intel from the study reveals that states with “regressive” tax structures heavily rely on sales and excise taxes. Six of the 10 most regressive states derive roughly half to two-thirds of their tax revenue from sales and excise taxes, compared to a national average of about one-third. Seven of these states do not levy a broad-based personal income tax while the remaining three have a personal income tax rate structure that is flat or virtually flat.
A calculation of effective sales and excise tax rates finds that, on average, the lowest-income 20 percent pays 7.1 percent, the middle 20 percent pays 4.8 percent and the top 1 percent pays a comparatively meager 0.9 percent rate.
ITEP researchers rank Washington as the state with the “most” tax inequality and labels it as being the “least equitable.”
The following are critical Washington tax statistics:
• Effective tax rate for top 1% of earners: 3%
• Effective tax rate for middle 20% of earners: 11% (8th highest)
• Avg. income for top 1%: $1.62 million (11th highest)
• State & local tax revenue from sales taxes: 46.4% (the highest)
• State & local tax revenue from income taxes: 0.0% (the lowest)
(3) comments
Taxes, Taxes, everybody hates taxes. We have done a poor job monitoring how elected officials use these tax dollars and there is a section of society that thinks the more tax dollars the government has the better things it will do with it. These are both problems that need to be solved. We need to monitor government spending and give lobotomies to the people that want more taxes!
We all are taxed to much!
We all are taxed to much!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.