The number of coronavirus cases coming out of Chelan and Douglas counties combined on Tuesday is almost double of what it was on Monday.
Numbers reported by the Chelan-Douglas Health District are one day behind Grant County Health District’s COVID data.
The district tallied 42 cases total on Tuesday. 28 more infections were counted in Chelan County and 14 were recorded in Douglas County.
Grant County counted 26 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. New COVID-19 patients reside in Moses Lake, Warden, Quincy, and Royal City.
Grant County remains among the counties with higher COVID-19 rates in eastern Washington.
Holiday weekend gatherings are properly incubated now. This surge was rather predictable.
People, stop going in for tests. You're only driving the numbers upward.
Were funked!
