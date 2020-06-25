EAST WENATCHEE - On Thursday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District informed iFIBER ONE News that its administrator, Barry Kling, is retiring.
A timeline on when Kling is set to retire has not been disclosed by the district, but a discussion about the details of Kling’s retirement agreement are on the agenda for Friday’s CDHD Board of Health meeting.
The reason behind Kling’s decision to retire has not been revealed, but the announcement comes only days after a conflict between the health district and Slidewaters water park in Chelan.
The park's owners called Kling a “liar” who was “trying to cover up the poor management of the CDHD,” after the district discredited a signed approval by a health inspector who reportedly green-lighted the park to reopen at 50% capacity if it adhered to strict safety regulations.
Chelan and Douglas counties are also still in a modified Phase 1, a set of restrictive guidelines that many believe is compromising local commerce.
The district says it is not known as to who will succeed Kling. We’ll have more details after tomorrow’s board of health meeting.
(7) comments
Kind of makes you wonder if other health departments are just blindly following the Tyrant in Oylimpia in a CYA move.
complex ...
Kind of makes me wonder how many other businesses will make rash decisions compromising people's health in the name of profit.
Kind of makes me wonder where you are.............................on people's freedom I mean
Freedom to go out in public without being exposed to a disease that is the source of a global pandemic. Yep. I stand for that.
@cheb.. that's funny statement coming from an "educator" who also refuses to give up any money even though you are not doing your job.. So why does a business have to give up money for not providing services but you feel you are entitled to your money??
It's always easy to preach to others when you aren't affected by something.. You should be but are unwilling to lose your money.. Oh that's right you went to college so that makes you self entitled to not be affected financially.. I forgot you said that previously
Blah blah not doing your job. Ignoramus.I am doing exactly what I would do in a year without Covid. You seem to be unable to understand that.
