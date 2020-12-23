EAST WENATCHEE - Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people took a tumble leading up to December 23 in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Cases per 100,000 fell from 906.1 to 662.4. Veronica Farias of the Chelan-Douglas Health District says the sharp decline is partially due to a 10% reduction in COVID-19 testing the week prior. Farias stated that less testing was caused by fewer people going in for tests and less transmission as more people follow social distancing guidelines.
Despite decline in testing, Farias says the trend is still positive and believes people are adhering to the stern warnings given from state and local health officials.
Farias also acknowledged that the numbers may have dropped due to the amount of time that has elapsed since Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.