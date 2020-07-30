To provide more current information on a more consistent basis, the Chelan Douglas Health District has announced that it will begin providing weekly coronavirus updates starting August 1.
“We have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since July 1st,” said Joyous Van Meter, CDHD’s Epidemiologist. “In fact, 65% of our total positive COVID-19 case count has occurred since July 1st. Keeping up with the data demands requires a huge amount of time for a very small number of staff available to manage it.”
The health district says the surge in coronavirus cases can be attributed to relaxed diligence about avoiding crowds and gatherings since the two counties moved to a partial re-opening on June 10, 2020. Positive cases were reportedly on the decline until the partial reopening. The district added that graduation celebrations, July 4th, and an increase in the number of visitors to both counties were also contributing factors.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in the two-county area, visit: www.cdhd.wa.gov/covid-19.
(2) comments
I hope their report contains informative information. Please don't not copy Grant Counties format.
About time , REPUBLICAN LEAD FOOLS ! Republicans are the REASON WHY THIS VIRUS SPREADS , non mask wearing idiots ! Lead by a orange fat fool !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.