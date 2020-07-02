EAST WENATCHEE - “Masking up is the next best thing to a vaccine right now,” urges Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcom Butler. Butler’s statement comes on the heels of Governor Inslee’s mandate that that legally requires a business to refuse service to anyone who isn’t wearing a mask. The expanded mandate goes into effect on Tuesday.
“The Governor’s decision to require everyone to wear a face mask in public, especially when social distancing of six feet isn’t possible, was the right call,” Butler stated.
Butler’s statements were spurred by an overwhelming increase in COVID-19 cases since the two-county area entered Phase 1.5 on June 10. Data shows that positive cases have increased 37% since then.
The health district says it began doing spot checks to observe the prevalence of mask-wearing in Chelan-Douglas county retail outlets. CDHD began spot checks to do physical counts of mask-wearing for both retail business employees and customers. The first week of data-gathering revealed that 76% of employees were wearing masks and 24% weren’t; 36% of customers were wearing masks and 64% were not.
The data was collected at nine retail stores in Wenatchee and six stores in East Wenatchee. The random surveys were conducted prior to the Governor’s June 26 mask-wearing order.
The CDHD says it will continue to survey both counties in a similar fashion moving forward.
“It’s the air you share,” Dr. Butler added. “We have got to get a handle on the spread of COVID-19 – not only to be able to move fully into Phase 2 of the State’s Safe Start reopening plan, but also to protect the community.”
“We have heard concerns expressed that wearing a mask could prevent someone from getting adequate oxygen when they breathe,” states Dr. Butler. “The evidence simply isn’t there. A proper fitting mask that covers both the nose and mouth may seem a bit foreign at first, but it does not block an individual’s ability to breathe during normal activities.”
(4) comments
Masking up is simply the most efficient way to stop the spread of the disease. I have used a pulse oximeter to see if, indeed, there was any problem with oxygen levels using the masks. None.
I haven't read anywhere where it says the virus can be stopped, especially from a mask...I do hear noises, baaah baah
is anyone shocked that a Government official came out kissing their superiors derriere??
Not one bit...it's all about the money each "compliant" county gets..Look at Grant county...fall in line and get some of that federal money the state controls
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.