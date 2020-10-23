EAST WENATCHEE - Officials with the Chelan-Douglas Health District say they’re very encouraged by the results of the latest local mask-wearing survey.
Health staff traveled to various cities and towns in the two-county area to count store customers and employees who were and weren’t wearing face masks.
Earlier this week, iFIBER ONE News reported that the survey showed 11% of everyone sampled were not wearing masks. On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to the health district to find out if it was satisfied with the results, and what it means.
“The masking survey results are definitely encouraging! Sometime in the summer we went down to 60% masking rate, so it's good news,” said CDHD’s Veronica Farias. “I believe this is the last round of surveys, but we used this data to help us track our communities masking behaviors and emphasized any additional outreach to those communities that might have been complying a little less than others.”
The health district believes the area is to the point where it has “normalized” masking.
However, coronavirus cases per 100,000 people are up significantly since the start of September.
(1) comment
Hmmm, mask use is up, so are chinese flu cases, see any correlation?
