WENATCHEE - Chelan PUD says some of its energy-saving rebate amounts will almost double this year. Customers can cash in on rebates through use of energy efficient windows and insulation materials. Insulation rebate rates for walls, floors, and attics have doubled from .50 per square foot to $1.00. In addition, customers who use furnace, baseboard or wall heat in homes with single-pane windows can get $12 per square foot for upgrading to energy-efficient windows. The previous rebate was $6. The rebates are retroactive through January 1, 2020.
“We want to make it more affordable to replace inefficient single-pane windows, especially where the heat source is not a heat pump,” Chelan PUD Residential Energy Advisor Josh Mitchell said. “We also want to make it more affordable for homeowners who don’t have any insulation in their attics, walls and floors to put some in these places so they can save energy for the next 40 years.”
Customers can take it upon themselves to upgrade energy efficiency in their homes or they can contact a local contractor.
