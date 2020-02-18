WENATCHEE - Chelan PUD officials say utility customers will see a moderate increase in rates over the next five years. The increase is part of the power provider’s strategic plan. The plan goes into effect on June 1 for electric, water, wastewater and wholesale fiber customers.
Rate changes for commercial and industrial electric customers are set for Dec. 1. According to the plan, the average home electric bill will increase in small annual steps from about $55 a month now to 63.75 in 2024.
Here are the following percentage increases slated for each utility:
- 3-percent, per-year electric rate change for all non-residential customers
- 4-percent water and wastewater change per year to move the systems toward sustainability
- 3-percent per year wholesale Fiber rate change
Discounts for low income senior and disabled customers also will increase by 3 percent for electric and 4 percent for water and wastewater. This is the first change in electric rates in nine years.
