CHELAN - Slidewaters waterpark in Chelan announced that it would reopen Saturday, June 20, 2020 at half-capacity after it was given the green light from the health district.
However, the health district says the inspection determined that the park was “prepared to meet requirements for safe operation,” not to reopen.
Late Friday, owners Burke and Robert Bordner posted an image of what appeared to be a “water recreation facility inspection form,” signed by a CDHD environmental health specialist on June 18, 2020. The form stated that the “facility is permitted to operate effective today 6/18/20.”
After receiving the signed inspection form, Slidewaters posted a message on Facebook earlier on Friday stating that it would reopen today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Following the Bordner’s initial announcement, Barry Kling issued a press release stating that the inspector’s report was “misinterpreted.” Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling says the inspector’s report doesn’t mean it’s a pass to reopen.
In their late Friday night social media post that included a snapshot of the inspection document, Slidewaters ownership stated the following:
"Our pre-opening inspection declares; “facility is permitted to operate effective today 6/18/20”. The representation from Barry Kling and the CDHD that this was a misinterpretation of our inspection is a lie from an administrator trying to cover up the poor management of the CDHD. We do not appreciate him shifting blame to us for his organization’s actions. With approval to operate at 50% achieved on Thursday June 18th, we moved forward with preparation to open as soon as possible (Saturday, June 20th). We have now crossed a point of no return, as of this writing, it is late Friday night. We have employees and customers showing up in just a few short hours. We have no choice but to reopen, as we were clearly given permission to do."
Under the state’s Safe Start plan, water parks are not allowed to open until Phase 3. Chelan and Douglas counties remain in a modified phase 1 plan.
Slidewaters is also the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against the state’s Labor and Industries department. The park sued in May to shield businesses from L&I fines issued to business establishments that defy the state mandate. Last week, a U.S. District Court in Spokane denied a motion for a temporary restraining order that would have permitted the park to operate.
(1) comment
Disappointing when business break the law and they get away w it like always. I hope this place gets sued by anyone who gets sick. You aren’t suppose to open yet. You might actually think of a better way to help the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.