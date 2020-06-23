MOSES LAKE - It’ll be back to business for one popular pizza parlor this Wednesday.
Chico’s Pizza in Moses Lake says it will reopen on Wednesday, June 24 after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. The restaurant was forced to close on June 10 after discovering that the female employee had contracted the virus.
During those two weeks, Chico’s Owner Mitch Zornes says the restaurant received intensive cleaning and sanitization.
Also, Zornes and all of his staff were tested for COVID-19 and all results came back negative. As for the employee who tested positive for coronavirus, Zornes says she was exposed to the virus outside of work. Zornes says the employee is asymptomatic and is doing fine in quarantine. Zornes says the staffer must be retested before returning to the restaurant.
Chico’s Pizza will reopen on Wednesday and will operate under normal business hours. Chico’s Pizza is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
