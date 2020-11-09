QUINCY - On Monday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that Quincy’s only Chinese restaurant is no more.
The 1,800+ sq. ft. building between Burger King and Ace Hardware went out of business this year due to coronavirus-related reasons.
Realtor Brent Johnson of NAI Black says the China Tang Buffet has been vacated and was listed for lease on Oct. 30.
Johnson says his realty firm has a prospective tenant that is interested in the property and expects to fill the space soon.
Damn. That was the best place to get 'Tang in all of Quincy.
It's quincy.. Nobody is going to care about a business going bankrupt as long as the welfare checks keep coming and nobody raises the rent on the low income housing..
I'll bet you dollars to donuts that the business coming in is another Mexican Restaurant..
