MOSES LAKE - In an email late last week, the city of Moses Lake confirmed that its formal homeless encampment is slated to open Dec. 1, 2020.
The campsite and portable housing units on-site are currently under construction at 1049 E. Broadway Ave, the former Penhaullerick’s lumber yard.
Initially, the city stated that it wanted to open the homeless camp by mid-November. The temporary homeless camp was made possible by grant funds provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will provide tents, hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations, portable restrooms and showers, along with additional security and police presence, while HopeSource will manage the program by providing services including outreach, intake, assessment and screening, coordinated entry, COVID-19 quarantine in motels, wellness checks, food support delivery and transportation, according to city documents.
Having a designated homeless sleeping site will allow Moses Lake to enforce a ban on homeless camping in all other parts of the city.
Two questions: is the city mayor/dr also going to manage the drugs ingested/inhaled/injected at this site?
Why is it called a homeless camp when homes are being provided? Call it the Homing Camp or Drug-filled Zone.
