MOSES LAKE - Due to high demand, the City of Moses Lake is offering an alternative to its Curbside Chipper Program, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
From April 11-19, city residents can drop off their tree and brush clippings at designated areas at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex, located at 933 Central Drive.
The same rules apply as with the curbside program, including tree and brush trimmings must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter and no stumps, root balls, wire, nails, leaves, dirt, grass clippings or wrapped or bagged items. If the guidelines are not followed, the city reserves the right to end the program.
“We hope this alternative helps lessen the amount of tree and brush trimmings in your yard,” city officials stated. “Concerns about lessening the spread of the coronavirus necessitated the change.”
