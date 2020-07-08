QUINCY - The City of Quincy has extended the application deadline for CARES Act grants for small businesses to Aug. 10
Up to $5,000 per applicant is available for non-essential businesses that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We received a fewer number of grant requests than originally predicted,” stated Mayor Paul Worley. “So we decided to extend the application period to allow additional businesses an opportunity to apply.”
The grant program is for businesses with 10 full-time employees or less that have a physical storefront within the Quincy city limits, and have been in operation for at least one year.
Grant funds can be used for lease/rent/mortgage payments, non-city utilities, normal operating costs, supplies needed for social distancing, and marketing. Grant applications require proof of operations, like state and city business licenses, a Federal Tax ID number, and financial statements that reflect the economic loss.
More information and grant forms are available on the city’s website https://www.quincywashington.us/. Successful applicants will be awarded on a first-come, first serve basis through the program period.
