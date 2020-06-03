QUINCY - Participating Quincy businesses are about to get the boost they need to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the City of Quincy announced the availability of COVID-19 relief grants of up to 5,000 to non-essential small businesses within the city limits.
“We know that small businesses have been hit really hard in Quincy,” said Quincy Mayor Paul Worley. “While these funds won’t completely restore their losses, we hope that it will provide some relief so they can continue to operate.
Funding to local businesses will be made available through the city’s Emergency Response Grant Program. The aid program is for licensed small businesses with 10 full-time employees or less who have a physical storefront within the corporate city limits. Funds can be used for lease/rent/mortgage payments, non-city utilities, normal operating costs, supplies required to achieve social-distancing, and marketing. Applicants can access applications through the City of Quincy website until the program ends by 5 p.m. on June 30 or until all funds have been fully allocated. Awards to applicants will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Quincy’s city clerk says the city is fronting the money to businesses and will be reimbursed up to $231,000 through the CARES Act.
