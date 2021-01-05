SOAP LAKE - After two years of waiting, a group of local kids finally got approval of a $25,000 grant to build a new basketball court in Smokiam Park. However, the city needs to match grant funding and is asking for the community’s help in raising the money needed.
A group of unidentified kids who’ve been working on the project said a new basketball court is really needed due to the deterioration of the existing court. There have been reports of players getting injured due to the extremely slippery cement; basketballs also have a tendency to get stuck in the hoops.
The kids say the court is a great outlet from stress in their personal lives and helps forge relationships with other kids in the community.
$25,000 is needed by the city to build the new court. Donations can be made to the Columbia Basin Foundation’s Soap Lake Recreation Development at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org. You can also mail a check to the Columbia Basin Foundation at 234 First Ave. NW, Ephrata WA 98823.
