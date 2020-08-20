WARDEN - A money reward is on the table for anyone with information leading to the recovery of a ring stolen a fallen soldier’s grave in Warden.
One day after iFIBER ONE News published its initial story about the theft, the city of Warden announced a $500 reward for tips leading to the recovery of the ring and/or arrest of the suspect who took it.
A golden elephant ring was pried from the headstone of Spc. Jeremiah Schmunk of Warden.
Schmunk died near Baghdad during an attack on his patrol unit in 2004.
During her visit to her son’s grave at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Warden, Jeremiah’s mother noticed that the ring embedded into his gravestone had been chiseled out. Warden Police were notified last Saturday and believe the theft occurred within the last month.
“It makes me sick,” said Warden Police Officer Greg Talbot. Talbot served with Jeremiah in the Army National Guard.
Jeremiah was only 20-year-old when he died, only two years after graduating high school in Warden.
The $500 reward offered by the city was a donation made by a member of the local community.
(1) comment
The person that took this really deserves to go to jail. What a heartless person.
