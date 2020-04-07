MOSES LAKE - The City of Moses Lake has temporarily closed its playgrounds and skate park to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The decision was made in cooperation with the Grant County Health District and the Centers for Disease Control, according to city officials. City parks are open but officials ask any visitors to practice social distancing.
The City of Ephrata also closed all city playgrounds temporarily.
About 90 percent of park playgrounds and skate parks are now closed across the country, according to a survey conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association.
All Washington state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas remain closed through May 4, coinciding with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
(4) comments
So why do we need state and city employees if everything they are supposed to do is discontinued?? Why are they not being furloughed like everyone else?? What makes being a Government employee have a special privilege to get paid while not doing their job.. Lay them off and they can be rehired when the rest of us are..
It's a case of the 'haves' v. the 'have-nots' where the gov't is the haves and the people are the have-nots.
True.. I think a couple of other dictators have done this throughout world history.. Government uses threats and intimidation to scare people into submission .. I do find it funny how so many American's look down at Putin's tactics but are oblivious to what is happening around them..
Right...The Pool had 8 parks dept. trucks and at least 3 employees leaning on one good less than 6 foot distance to comply with social distancing. Why would you even think opening the pool this year is a appropriate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.