MOSES LAKE - Now that the Boeing 737 MAX has been cleared to fly after being grounded for months due to technical issues, a local airport harboring the planes has given a timeline on when they'll finally begin departing for delivery to buyers.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Rich Mueller of the Port of Moses Lake who says 737 MAX planes grounded at the Grant County International Airport will begin to take flight the first or second week of December 2020.
Mueller says 737 MAX departures will be sparse, but the rate of takeoffs from the airport will accelerate over time.
iFIBER ONE News has been in direct contact with Doug Alder, a Boeing spokesperson.
"When we begin deliveries in the next few weeks, we’ll start the process of taking airplanes out of our storage sites in Moses Lake, San Antonio, and Victorville, Calif. and flying them to our delivery center in Seattle. We have approximately 450 airplanes in storage (that is a combined total from all storage sites). We expect to deliver about half of all stored airplanes by the end of 2021, and the majority of the remaining airplanes during 2022."
The Grant County International Airport has served as temporary host to the planes since June of 2019.
Over 250 737 MAX airplanes are currently stored at the airfield.
(0) comments
