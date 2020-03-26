WINTHROP - On Thursday, Washington’s Department of Transportation suspended most maintenance work due to coronavirus exposure concerns.
WSDOT had implemented an “essential maintenance” approach to further comply with the state’s "Stay Home, Stay Health" order to protect the public. This is the time of year when snow removal begins on the SR 20 north of Chelan.
The North Cascades Highway is considered to be a valuable route for the movement of goods and as an alternative evacuation route in the case of a natural disaster. The return to normal maintenance work has not yet been determined. Clearing work on SR 20 began Monday, March 23 at Early Winters Campground on the roadway’s east side. The westside closure point is milepost 130 (Colonial Creek Campground) and the east side closure point is milepost 177 (Early Winters Campground).
SR 20 seasonal portion usually reopens in April/May depending on the weather.
