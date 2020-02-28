RIMROCK MEADOWS - The Chelan County High Angle Rescue Team rescued a climber Thursday morning in Pine Canyon after the climber injured his leg.
About 9:15 p.m., RiverCom dispatchers received a report from passing motorists of potential flames on a hillside in Pine Canyon, near milepost 142 on Highway 2, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas County Fire District 1 and sheriff’s deputies responded and determined the reported fire was actually in injured climber. The climber, identified as 38-year-old East Wenatchee resident Jon Davis, had suffered a non-life threatening injury to his leg.
Due to the injury, Davis was not able to climb down. Personnel from the fire district and a deputy climbed to Davis’ location but due to the steep terrain, the Chelan County High Angle Rescue Team responded to assist in getting Davis to safety.
David was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
