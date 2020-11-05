MOSES LAKE - A coalition of residents who call themselves the "West Moses Lake Concerned Citizens Alliance" is trying to block the Moses Lake Love’s Travel Stop project from proceeding.
The group says it’s not opposed to Love’s coming to the Moses Lake area, they’re just resistant to the planned location. The proposed location for the fuel station is Exit 174/754 on I-90 just west of Moses Lake.
The Alliance claims that the current nearby freeway interchange (Exit 174/175) is already at over-capacity because of the significant residential growth; there are claims that adding the truck stop to the area would cause major congestion and safety problems for both motorists and pedestrians.
The coalition also claims that the proposed Love’s would be built on land that includes protected wetlands as well as other protected wetland across the street from it. The group suggests that the truck stop be built at other sites such as the Hiawatha Road interchange, the Dodson Road interchange and at the George interchange.
A petition supporting the stoppage of the project has collected about 1,500 signatures.
Must agree this is a poor location. Merging semis onto that section of freeway between Westlake and the main ML exit is going to be a safety problem.
No, holding out your hand for federal money to "fix" the onramp isn't going to work. The onramp goes directly onto a bridge.
Between cross-staters on autopilot not getting over into the passing lane, people trying to get into the exit lane to ML, too short an acceleration area next to the WSP shop, golf course and Heron Park drunks . . . it's already a clusterf*ck.
It's not like there's a shortage of property or locations around here. Why put the Love's in the worst place?
It's great for the economy for jobs for tax revenue. Progress gotta love it. Bring in a Pilot truck stop to. The more the merrier.
nimby idiots..change is good..mybe bring paying jobs...and they can always design traffic solutions..roundabouts,,one ways..more lanes..etc..want some cheese with your whine?
just think of all the construction and growth that has been canceled in this town! Stop the Costco from coming, stop an alternate way to get across the lake other than the fill, stop the loves truck stop from coming in. This town is never going to amount to anything unless you build stuff. You're hurting ML. " Build it and they will come" so will business, jobs and opportunity.
Redo the off/on ramps there.
That Chevron is going to get creamed.
These clowns have tried and died in so many loser efforts to thwart business in Moses lake Lame ideas about traffic etc. I think these folks are from the 50's and need to get a hobby.
