QUINCY - Options for coffee in Quincy will soon be bountiful as construction crews continue building what will be two new espresso businesses in town. Located next to QMS in Quincy at Central Avenue and SR 28 will be Nohemi Richardson’s second R&R Espresso location. Richardson owns R&R Espresso in George.
“This is my hometown, so that’s where I wanted to have my business,” Richardson told iFIBER ONE News.
Nohemi says her stand will open early next year. She says her new location will offer a wider variety of breakfast items.
Also opening early next year will be a completely separate coffee drive-thru which is owned by Pearl Lopez of Quincy. Pearl’s business is located at Central Avenue and B Street. She says she’s still deciding on a name for the establishment after breaking ground in late October.
“I’ve lived here (Quincy) all my life, I feel just like everyone else, there are not many options for coffee here. Our town is small, but growing very fast so I decided to open in order to meet local demand,” Lopez told iFIBER ONE News. Pearl says she will also be offering breakfast food items besides pastries. Lopez says her business will create at least four local jobs.
Most recently, Quincy's newest coffee establishment, Love A Latte, just opened on E Street in town.
(2) comments
Over 50% of Quincy's population receives some form government assistance to pay for housing needs. Over 75% of kids in Quincy School district qualify for free or reduced cost lunch. So how does a town with a population that struggles to pay for the most basic necessities of life afford to dump $10 a day on a cup of coffee, a muffin and a tip? Doesn't really add up does it?
much profit in coffee a good location and a friendly barista=$$ for ownwer..75%profit on drink after expenses possible
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.