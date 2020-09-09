Okanogan County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve found a three-person family who were forced to run for their lives after the vehicle they were traveling in was consumed by the Cold Springs Canyon Fire.
On Sunday, Jake and Jamie Hyland were in Okanogan County dropping items off at a property they recently inherited only to be intercepted by fire. Extended family reported them missing after they failed to return home on Monday.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says the couple, along with their 1-year-old child, were found burned by search and rescue parties at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Hawley says the Hylands are reportedly burned and injured. They have been airlifted to a hospital in Bridgeport.
Details about the Hyland family’s ordeal are preliminary and limited at this point. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.