LEAVENWORTH - The last several days for a Paris Kaye Allred have gone from bad to good and then to better-than-imagined.
The former Leavenworth Cold Stone employee was fired last Saturday after an intense confrontation by a woman who claims that the creamery discriminated against her kids after they were asked to leave over improper facial protection.
Allred was the most vocal during the confrontation. Shortly after the spat occurred, Allred received a text from the owner telling her she was fired.
Two days later, iFIBER ONE News reported on what happened and followed up with Allred, prompting a national wave of public support.
Since then, Allred says she has been offered her job back at Cold Stone and has received several other job offers from businesses such as: McDonalds, Alps Candy Shop, Water From Wine Winery, Ambitions of Wenatchee, and Love Vacation Rentals.
Paris says she didn’t speak directly with the owner of Leavenworth Cold Stone, but she did chat with the manager of the creamery who directly welcomed her back per the request of the owner. Paris sent us a quote from the text exchange with that manager.
“he said to tell you he was too quick to listen to everyone else and let you go. And that he knows you win some and you lose some but he’d love to talk to you and have you back. I told him I fully support all you said and did and he’s on board with whatever you want to do.”
But Paris wasn’t quick to take her job back. She says she’s mulling over her options based on the jobs she’s been offered.
In addition to all that, the GoFundMe page that will benefit Paris has raised over $3,000 exceeding the initial fundraising goal of $2,000. She’s also received a free manicure and pedicure from Polish Hair and Nail Salon in Leavenworth. As an acknowledgment to treating employees well, the salon is also giving all the Cold Stone employees who were in the viral video a free haircut and pedicure.
In her exchange Facebook Messenger with iFIBER ONE News, Paris sincerely expressed her gratitude after all the support she’s received.
“I just want to express my gratitude and appreciation for the support that I have received during this challenging time. People have been so supportive and have reached out to offer me words of encouragement, job opportunities, and financial support. I can’t thank them enough!”
Michelle Logan, the woman mainly responsible for the confrontation still stands by her believe that her daughter was properly covered, though she was reportedly only using her shirt to cover her face. She released the following statement to King 5 Thursday evening.
“My daughter was wearing a face mask or face covering…the leftist have made it a hostile environment here in Leavenworth for conservatives.” Logan went onto say people who don’t wear masks are being made to feel like they’re “shooting people in the head.”
So now what is the Go Fund Me for if she has her job back? Shouldn't she refund that money?
