EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin Foundation is answering the bell in combating the hold coronavirus currently has on our local communities. Earlier this week, non-profit organization announced that its accepting donations designated to help those affected by COVID-19.
“As our communities face the coronavirus crisis, the Columbia Basin Foundation is working on the frontlines to be a conduit for charitable giving during this crisis,” the non-profit wrote in a statement on social media.
CBF is asking that you consider sending a charitable gift to the CBF Special Projects Fund. Donors can designate funds to a particular purchase by filling out the memo attached to the donation application online or attach one to a check. Checks can be made payable to Columbia Basin Foundation Memo: Crisis 234 1st Ave NW Suite B, Ephrata, WA 98823 or go to their website at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org to donate through PayPal (fees do apply).
CBF works directly with nonprofits to distribute the funds whether it be for a children/teen outreach like the backpack program, food bank for communities, family services, senior centers, homeless needs, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.